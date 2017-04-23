Lionel Messi's Two Goals In El Clasico Were Magical

Lionel Messi is pretty good at this whole soccer thing. On Sunday as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid faced off in El Clasico, Messi gave us two more moments of brilliance to remember him by.

The first game in the opening half, when he tied the score at 1-1 in the 33rd minute. His deft dribbling and finish in traffic was one of the goals of the year so far. Check it out:

That little move was incredible. There is only one footballer on the planet who could have done that.

Later, with Barça up 2-1, Real scored to tie it when James Rodriguez finished off a gorgeous cross from Marcelo. Despite being down a man, Real looked as if it had salvaged a home draw. Messi had other ideas.

In the final minute of stoppage time, Barça made one last run into the box and Messi, as the trailer, hammered a perfect shot to give FCB a win. Check this goal out:

It was Messi’s 500th goal for Barcelona. Unbelievable. The man is simply incredible.