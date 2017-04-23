NFL Draft Prospect Caleb Brantley Charged With Punching A Woman

Caleb Brantley was widely projected to be a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Now the Florida defensive tackle will be lucky to even be selected. On Sunday we learned Brantley had been charged with misdemeanor assault for hitting a woman in the face and knocking her unconscious.

BREAKING: Former #Gators DL Caleb Brantley facing misdemeanor charge for allegedly knocking a woman unconscious that "displaced a tooth." pic.twitter.com/R3SsT3UbEc — Patrick Pinak (@pinakk12) April 23, 2017

Brantley reportedly made “crude” comments towards the victim and she pushed him. He responded by striking her, knocking her unconscious and she “sustained dental injuries that displaced a tooth and will require a root canal.”

For the record, Brantley is 6’3″ and 300 pounds and the woman he struck was 5’6″ and 120 pounds.

The police report also says “the intensity of (Brantley’s) force far exceeded what was reasonable or necessary.”

The incident occurred on April 13.

Brantley was a three-year player at Florida and was a big contributor. He is a fantastic athlete and was projected to be an immediate starter in the NFL. Now, because he couldn’t stop himself from punching a woman, his future is in doubt.

Don’t hit women guys. If you don’t know that by now there’s no helping you.