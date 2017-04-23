VIDEO: Fred Hoiberg Takes Shot at Officiating

NBA USA Today Sports

The Bulls secured a 2-0 lead on the road in Boston, lost Rajon Rondo to a thumb injury, subsequently dropped both games at home, and now find themselves tied in the series. In the postgame press conference today, Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg was dismayed that Isaiah Thomas, who scored 33 points, was not whistled for carrying the ball:

Then this follow-up exchange happened:

As was pointed out plenty during the game on social media, the Bulls could have also perhaps reduced Thomas’s effectiveness themselves by directly challenging him more on defense when he had four fouls in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, Hoiberg is surely hoping that, even if he picks up a fine, the officials start to look closer at Thomas’s dribbling later in the series, and also that sticking up for his players can galvanize the team.

