VIDEO: Rockets Bench Laughing at Andre Roberson Free Throws

The Rockets and Thunder played a very strange final couple minutes of basketball in today’s Game 4. A lot will be written about how poor the basketball IQ on display was from both teams.

One thing that happened in the fourth quarter, which you don’t see often, was the Rockets’ bench exploding in laughter at Andre Roberson’s failure to make free throws after he was hacked.

Roberson, a 42% free throw shooter during the regular season, shot 2-12 from the charity strike on the afternoon, and Billy Donovan’s decision to leave him in when he was getting hacked and missing such a high percentage of them was especially puzzling.

