VIDEO: Russell Westbrook Got Agitated With a Reporter

After the Thunder lost Game 4 to the Rockets, Russell Westbrook got agitated with Oklahoman reporter Berry Tramel, who asked Steven Adams about why the team has lost steam at times, including today, when Westbrook goes to the bench:

Russell Westbrook goes off on reporter who asks about team’s play while he’s on the bench pic.twitter.com/oikTf0GxCj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 23, 2017

Westbrook expressed a belief that Tramel was trying to split the team up. While it’s understandable that Westbrook would be frustrated after a devastating close loss put his team down 3-1, it wasn’t an unreasonable question from the reporter.

When Westbrook left the game with 2:28 remaining in the third quarter today, the Thunder were leading 75-68. When he returned with 9:41 left in the fourth, the Thunder were trailing 81-79 with Lou Williams on the line for a free throw on an and-one. This was a 10-point swing.

As Bryan Curtis wrote for Grantland in 2015, Westbrook and Tramel have a history.