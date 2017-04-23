Warren Sapp Calls Myles Garrett "A Lazy Kid That Makes Four Plays A Game"

Myles Garrett is likely to be the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday night, but don’t count Hall of Famer Warren Sapp among those sold on the Texas A&M edge rusher. In an interview with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sapp eviscerated Garrett, questioning his drive and comparing him to one of the biggest draft busts in history.

Here’s what he had to say when asked if the Cleveland Browns should take Garrett with the No. 1 pick:

“I don’t see it from this kid. I see the splash plays — everybody gets those. Where’s the game he took over? Where? Any defensive lineman who’s the No. 1 pick, you turn up and you say, ‘There it is!’ This kid, no, I don’t. I’m a pretty plain and frank guy, and I watch the tape and he disappears. I watch the tape and he absolutely disappears.”

Sapp then compared Garrett to another defensive end taken No. 1 overall by the Browns, Courtney Brown. But he added this little jab after:

“I don’t think this kid is as good as Courtney Brown either.”

OUCH. Courtney Brown? Man that’s rough.

Sapp continued:

“I see a lazy kid that makes four plays a game. This is the No. 1 guy? No, no, no. This ain’t even close.”

So I think it’s safe to say Sapp is against the idea of Garrett being the first player taken in this year’s draft, yeah?

Look, there certainly are legitimate questions about Garrett’s overall production at Texas A&M. But given the kind of once-in-a-generation athlete he is, if a team can’t turn him into a useful NFL player it should fire it’s entire coaching and scouting staff. He has all the tools to be a superstar.