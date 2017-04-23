Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Out Indefinitely With Mystery Illness

Steve Kerr missed the Warriors’ game 3 win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday night with an unspecified illness. The Mercury News is reporting that the Warriors don’t know what is wrong with Kerr and that he is unlikely to return during the this round of the playoffs. Via The Mercury News:

At the worst of this current illness, Kerr was in excruciating pain, according to the sources, and he could barely walk. It was scary because it wasn’t a feeling he’s had before. The worst part, the Warriors don’t yet know what is going on. They had to say “illness” because there are no answers yet.

Kerr missed 43 games while recovering from back surgery last season and has suffered from nausea and headaches since then. The Warriors are unsure if this illness is related.

Mike Brown acted as head coach of the Warriors on Saturday. Golden State can complete a sweep of Portland on Monday.