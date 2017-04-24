2017 NFL Mock Draft: 4 QBs and 4 RBs in Offense-Heavy 1st Round

Our first 2017 mock draft was in May, after the 2016 NFL Draft was complete. A lot has changed. Our 2nd 2017 NFL Mock draft was in November, as the college season unfolded and the NFL season took shape. When the regular season was complete, we revealed our 3rd Mock Draft. The 4th mock draft was in March, and this is the last one. Yes, we’ll have a 2018 mock draft Friday.

1. Cleveland: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M. No change.

2. San Francisco: Solomon Thomas, Edge, Stanford. Felt smart putting him 14th back in November, before the other draft pundits were that high on him, but that bowl game against Trubisky and UNC cemented his top 10 status.

3. Chicago: Jonathan Allen, DT/DE, Alabama. Allen + Goldman + Floyd is the start of a nice defensive line.

4. Jacksonville: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU. He’s not going to have an Ezekiel Elliott-level impact, nor does he have the career trajectory. But he’ll certainly help sell some season ticket packages.

5. Tennessee (via LA): Malik Hooker, DB, Ohio State. As much as I love Mike Williams of Clemson, I’m finally backing off the Titans taking him here. So obviously, that means he’ll go here.

6. New York Jets: Jamal Adams, S, LSU. It’s always heart-over-head with the Jets, and the hope is that Adams is here. He probably won’t be. In which case, I’d swing for the fences with McCaffrey.

7. LA Chargers: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson. Will be a very good shape for the next decade with emerging TE Hunter Henry and Williams.

8. Carolina: OJ Howard, TE, Alabama. Curveball? Greg Olsen is an ox – he hasn’t missed a game in nine years – but he is 32. Howard can be their TE of the future – and for now, can split out wide and be a mismatch for corners. Olsen, Benjamin and Howard is a large group of pass-catchers.

9. Cincinnati: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama. I’m not nearly as high on him as others, but given his sketchy-at-times resume, he’ll be a perfect fit with the defense-needy Bengals.

10. Buffalo: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina. Only drafted one QB in the last three years (Cardale Jones, 4th round, 2015). No need to start not-yet-ready Trubisky in 2017.