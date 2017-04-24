Bill Polian: "Overwhelming majority of guys who tested positive at the combine do not succeed." Duh.

Bill Polian, the former NFL general manager, is currently an NFL expert for ESPN. This morning he appeared on Mike & Mike and told the Mikes that no player who has ever tested positive for marijuana at the NFL combine has ever gone on to be successful in the NFL. Greenberg and Golic nearly tripped over each other bringing up Hall of Famer Warren Sapp and future Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

Bill Polian says players who test positive at combine never succeed. Then says "overwhelming majority." Seems like a stretch. pic.twitter.com/MjlTwLPh4D — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) April 24, 2017

Sapp failed his drug test at the 1995 combine. Moss skipped the combine in 1998. Rumors spread that he skipped to avoid the drug test. These names made Polian back off his comment a tiny bit – even if he doesn’t think Moss should be in the Hall of Fame.

So the “overwhelming majority” of players who test positive for marijuana at the combine don’t succeed. Sure, but it should probably be noted that the “overwhelming majority” of players who attend the combine and pass the drug tests don’t succeed in the NFL. It’s very rare to succeed in the NFL. Polian knows that, but marijuana fear-mongering has to remain the NFL’s focus. Pay no attention to the prescription medication-shaped elephant in the room.