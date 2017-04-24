Roundup: Craig Hodges vs Michael Jordan; Least Attractive Cities in the US & Saints Trade Coming?

Sophie Simmons, an actress … RIP actress Erin Moran, who allegedly ran into trouble in Indiana in recent years … “Parents are naming their kids after cocktails and street signs” … … 2nd item here says the FTC is creaking down on “influencers” social content … do you live in a place that made the “Least Attractive City” list? … the cool new thing for NYC apartments: an underground garage … “Veteran Dallas PD Sgt. turns self in for stalking ex-wife, burglary” … this is for anyone who really likes Adam Sandler …

Things you may have forgotten about the Michael Jordan era of the early 90s: Craig Hodges tried to get him to take a stand after Rodney King was killed. [Guardian]

Kentucky freshman Hamidou Diallo, who enrolled in Lexington in January and didn’t play a game for the Wildcats, has put his name in the NBA Draft, but isn’t hiring an agent. [Kentucky.com]

Quin Snyder has really improved as a coach, especially for a guy who was coaching a D-League team in 2009. [OC Register]

We’ve got the Eagles taking a RB at 14, and now a beat reporter for the team says Joe Mixon is on their draft board, so maybe that happens. [Philly.com]

Four-star offensive lineman who was to enroll at Georgia this Fall was arrested for allegedly choking the mother of his child. [Macon.com]

YES, YES, YES: “NCAA always seems to be breaking the law of unintended consequences.” [Spokesman-Review]

Sure sounds like Malcolm Butler is going to get traded to the Saints this week. [NOLA.com]

Eden Hazard is now the best player in England? [Goal.com]

Tony Romo will only call two Dallas games next season. November 5th vs Kansas City and Thanksgiving day when the Chargers visit Dallas. [Dallas Morning News]

Iowa State always gets good transfers, and Marial Shayok from Virginia will definitely be a welcome addition when he’s eligible in 2018-2019. [Cyclone Fanatic]

Maybe it’s me, but every new Tom Cruise movie seems to be the first in a series. Or the second in a series. Or the third.

Elaine Benes on cheering on her son, who plays for the Northwestern basketball team.