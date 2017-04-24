DeAndre Hopkins Briefly Considered War With Jaguars Twitter Account, Deleted Tweet

The NFL schedule was released last week and everyone is very excited. The Jacksonville Jaguars have slowly been tweeting about individual games, including little factoids about the matchups and a picture of someone from the other team. It’s pretty standard stuff for April tweets about the far-away NFL season. Like this one about DeAndre Hopkins and the Houston Texans visiting the Jaguars in week 15 next season. Here’s the tweet:

#Jaguars will host the Texans in their home finale. In two games vs. HOU, @jalenramsey recorded 10 tackles, one FF, one INT, & five PBUs. pic.twitter.com/r5IADiQ8EY — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 24, 2017

Don’t think DeAndre Hopkins missed this slight. (via CBS Houston / Reddit)

Yes, Hopkins got upset because his image was used and then deleted the tweet. Presumably because people pointed out how silly he looked. We’ll see if this carries over onto the field when the teams meet in their regular season opener on September 10th.