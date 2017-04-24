Everything About this TMZ Video With Derek Fisher Discussing Carmelo Anthony Is Bizarre

TMZ caught up with Derek Fisher and his girlfriend Gloria Govan (Matt Barnes’ ex-wife who was at the center of the Barnes/Fisher spat), and started asking him about Carmelo Anthony and La La. Everything about it was odd:

Govan was sipping tea (ostensibly to mimic the Kermit “none of my business” meme).

They kept asking Fisher about how the alleged cheating incident would impact Melo’s basketball career.

Fisher claimed to have no idea about the about the ongoing story, which was strange given that he a) coached Melo on the Knicks, b) has some experience with his personal life crossing over into the tabloids, c) how much publicity the story received, and d) Govan, who may or may not have set up the interaction with the paps, was standing there giggling and sipping tea.

This was a weird piece of content.