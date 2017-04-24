Myles Garrett Shouldn't Worry Too Much, Since Skip Bayless Once Thought Von Miller Disappeared in Games and Was Overrated

Warren Sapp called Myles Garrett a “lazy kid” who makes four plays a game, disappears in games, and said he wasn’t as good as Courtney Brown (the first overall pick for the Browns in 2000). The “Garrett took plays off” thing isn’t exactly a unique criticism–Booger McFarland had dished it out previously and apparently got under Garrett’s skin. But Skip Bayless is on it too, so now we can flashback to the last time that he thought a Texas A&M defensive freak taken near the top of the draft was overrated.
Now, for context, that was at the end of the Year of Tebow. Skip didn’t want anyone else getting credit for Denver winning low-scoring close games. But maybe he’s not a draft expert, either.
