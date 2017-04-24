NFL Draft Rumor Mill Has Christian McCaffrey Shooting Up the Charts

Christian McCaffrey had a phenomenal career at Stanford, but no one saw this coming. The 20-year-old running back has seen his stock soar over the past few weeks and now rumors have the versatile playmaker shooting up boards just a week away from the 2017 NFL Draft.

Hate to feed the beast @macwfnz but had an NFL scout I respect tell me McCaffery is best all around prospect he has done a report on. Ever! — Pete Guelli (@PeteGuelli) April 16, 2017

Christian McCaffrey is going top ten. Put it in ink. #Panthers. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 20, 2017

Here's one for Wednesday night. Heard from multiple front office execs over last few days. Feeling is now Christian McCaffery goes Top 10. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 6, 2017

McCaffrey has been connected to several teams in the top 10 and there are rumors a few teams outside the top 10 could look to move up and grab him. Additionally, McCaffrey has been turning down private workouts, leading some to believe he has a rock solid top 10 guarantee from a team already. I mean, this is a guy Pro Football Focus has compared to Marshall Faulk. That’s insanely high praise.

So far, McCaffrey has been linked to the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints. That’s five teams with picks in the top 14.

Panthers GM Dave Gettleman says McCaffrey is a fit in Carolina. And an AFC scouting director claims McCaffrey’s interview at the combine was impressive and that the Stanford RB had “an edge” to him.

All of this puts McCaffrey among the most intriguing prospects in this year’s draft. There is almost no chance he’ll be waiting around long on draft night and should be off the board quickly.