Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke, a pole vaulter who competed at the University of California and has a large Instagram following, hung out together at the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas over the weekend, as noted by Golf Digest. Fowler’s caption — “I won!” — seems to indicate that these two are an item.

I won! A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

We tied? A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Flip to the second page for more photos of Stokke: