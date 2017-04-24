VIDEO: Get a Load of This Guy Yukking it Up With Devonta Freeman

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is at the Hawks-Wizards game tonight and is seated next to a very friendly man. A gregarious man with big ideas and an expressive storytelling style. A man who, for some reason, conjures up warm memories of Entourage. The two shared a fascinating moment during TNT’s broadcast and it would not be unreasonable to thousands of dollars to know what was being said.
