VIDEO: Jim Harbaugh Kicked Out of Italian Mall For Playing Catch

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are in Italy admiring fountains and other important stuff. Today Harbaugh was playing catch in a very expensive looking mall when security told him to take it outside like he was a teen with a skateboard. Harbaugh complied and did not get taken to the security office where his parents would have had to pick him up.

