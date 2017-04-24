NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: The Warriors Are Shooting the Damn Lights Out

The Warriors put up 45 points in the first quarter, on 8-11 three-point shooting. Every time I looked up at the screen they were scoring more points. It’s early, but with Kevin Durant back and the machine humming inexorably, we’re a game or two like this in the second round from starting to wonder if there’s a chance they go undefeated throughout the playoffs.

At press time, Golden State leads the Blazers 57-34; Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have 12 points apiece, Draymond Green has 11, and Durant has 7.

