VIDEO: The Warriors Are Shooting the Damn Lights Out

.@warriors set a franchise #NBAPlayoffs record for points in a first quarter with 45! ☔️ pic.twitter.com/xbtQqUnKIL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 25, 2017

The Warriors put up 45 points in the first quarter, on 8-11 three-point shooting. Every time I looked up at the screen they were scoring more points. It’s early, but with Kevin Durant back and the machine humming inexorably, we’re a game or two like this in the second round from starting to wonder if there’s a chance they go undefeated throughout the playoffs.

Warriors are a cheat code. pic.twitter.com/yo5MgomcNr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2017

At press time, Golden State leads the Blazers 57-34; Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have 12 points apiece, Draymond Green has 11, and Durant has 7.