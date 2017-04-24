VIDEO: The Warriors Are Shooting the Damn Lights Out

.@warriors set a franchise #NBAPlayoffs record for points in a first quarter with 45! ☔️ pic.twitter.com/xbtQqUnKIL
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 25, 2017
The Warriors put up 45 points in the first quarter, on 8-11 three-point shooting. Every time I looked up at the screen they were scoring more points. It’s early, but with Kevin Durant back and the machine humming inexorably, we’re a game or two like this in the second round from starting to wonder if there’s a chance they go undefeated throughout the playoffs.
Warriors are a cheat code. pic.twitter.com/yo5MgomcNr
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2017
Splash💦💦#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/U6I4NaNKCy
— NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2017
At press time, Golden State leads the Blazers 57-34; Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have 12 points apiece, Draymond Green has 11, and Durant has 7.
Comments