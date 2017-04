Draymond Green is a profoundly versatile player for the Warriors, and that was on display early in the third quarter of Game 3 on Saturday when Green zig-zagged all over the court to guard all five Blazers on a single possession:

That is some serious efforting on the part of Green. It goes without saying that he is a key component of why the Warriors are overwhelming title favorites.

[GIF via Michael Shamburger; h/t Reddit]