Can Anyone Prevent Another Warriors - Cavaliers Finals? (No.)

The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers appear ready for a third straight meeting in the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers finished a sweep of the Indiana Pacers on Sunday and the Warriors finished a sweep of the Blazers on Monday. Now both teams will both likely sit a whole week while they wait for their second round opponents.

Golden State toyed with Portland and won each game by an average of 18 points a game. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson each played between 33.8 and 35.3 minutes a game. Kevin Durant was limited by injuries and Steve Kerr may be done for the season, but we’re still a series away from anyone challenging the Warriors.

The Cavaliers were a bit less dominant, but the results were the same. They won their first round series by a total of 16 points, but they took care of business behind a completely ordinary 32.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 blocks and 3 steals per game from LeBron James. LeBron played a league high 43.8 minutes a game, but he’s got a week to rest. If only everyone who worked that hard at their job was immediately give a week off.

There’s no reason to expect anyone to beat either of these teams. Yes, the Rockets and Spurs could give the Warriors problems. Of course, the Raptors and Celtics and Wizards can make the Cavs sweat. Do you honestly believe any of these teams can beat LeBron James? Or Stephen Curry and Draymond Green and sometimes Kevin Durant? No. The answer is no.

The Warriors and Cavaliers are meeting in the Finals again. The regular season and playoffs were a mere formality, just like most people predicted. And just as it should be. Bring on the best player versus the best team again and again.