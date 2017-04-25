Roundup: Crocodile Hunter Killed in Zimbabwe, Aaron Hernandez Prison Allegations; & Girl Survives Fall Out of Truck

Doutzen Kroes … things I’d never do, not for any figure less than $50 million: “Split up to go hunt crocodiles” … heartbreaking story about the accidental shooting death of an FSU star receiver … this definitely feels like a good time to be selling Uber, what a mess they’ve become … “Researchers find lost copy of Declaration of Independence” in Southern England … in Oakland, the words marijuana, equity and reparations appear in this sub headline … tough deportation story out of Ann Arbor, Michigan … if you missed the Harry Styles-One Direction era, and what his future holds, here’s a good recap from Cameron Crowe … “Plant proteins called lectins are an emerging source of confusion and fear” … Rachel Maddow beat Tucker Carlson head-to-head among 25-49 year old viewers in March …

What happens when there is too much good content? [Outkick the Coverage]

Blockbuster story that somehow isn’t bigger: Aaron Hernandez was a bisexual, and this report claims that’s why he killed Odin Lloyd. [Newsweek]

Not the best look for the University of Indiana and its medical staff. [Outside the Lines]

Great primer on how to get the best Yankees and Mets tickets. [North Jersey.com]

Longtime Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins (22 years!) is the new Washington coach. He’s started out with 16-hour days. [SI.com]

“In Arctic Siberia, Russian scientists are trying to stave off catastrophic climate change—by resurrecting an Ice Age biome complete with lab-grown woolly mammoths.” [The Atlantic]

Stephon Marbury had a great run in the Chinese Basketball Association, but that appears to be over. [NY Post]

In Arkansas, this 4-year old fell out of the back of a moving van. She suffered a broken jaw.