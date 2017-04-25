Golfer Matt Goggin Found His Clubs Broken After Flying United Airlines

Professional golfer Matt Goggin opened his golf bag after a flight on United Airlines to find that three of his clubs were broken near the club head.

Per Goggin’s tweet, this is the first time in over 20 years that this has happened to him.

First time in 20+ years I've opened my bag to find this… I was going to complain but I must admit I'm a little intimidated by @united pic.twitter.com/bmKwquMqb1 — Mat Goggin (@MatGoggin) April 24, 2017

United Airlines hasn’t had great publicity lately after the leggings and passenger being drug off a plane incidents and while it would be easy to say that it was an accident, we’ve all seen from a window seat while sitting on the tarmac how luggage is sometimes handled.

Sure, loading baggage all day probably isn’t the easiest or most enjoyable job one could imagine doing, but treating other people’s property with a shred of respect shouldn’t be that difficult.

Goggin isn’t the first golfer to have issues with his clubs and he won’t be the last.