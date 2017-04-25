Gregg Popovich Appears to Have Left a $5,000 Tip for a Memphis Server

Verifying the authenticity of these sorts of things can be a bit of a challenge, but its seems Gregg Popovich left a $5,000 tip last for a server at a McEwan’s Memphis, a restaurant in Memphis.

Another reason we ❤ Gregg Popovich! Now THIS is a tip. https://t.co/tzzWfT43rl pic.twitter.com/8a0tWtQiWM — theScore (@theScore) April 25, 2017

The image in that tweet is a cropped version of an imagine originally posted to Reddit, where it appears the original poster has taken the image down because it contained credit card information.

The story quickly spread to San Antonio, where the San Antonio Express-News sought some sort of verification, without success.

“Coach Popovich has been in our restaurant in the past multiple times,” McEwen’s owner Bert Smithe told mySA.com, though he did not confirm whether the Spurs coach dined there recently.

All the particulars add up. The receipt was dated April 21, a day off for the Spurs between games in Memphis on April 20 and 22, and McEwen’s is near the FedEx Forum.

Though Smithe wouldn’t come out and say it, he didn’t do anything to persuade people Popovich was not in the building that day.

“We don’t discuss anything that goes on when VIPs are in the building,” Smithe said.

Popovich is thought to have done this before.

When your friend is Gregg Popovich's waiter 😱 pic.twitter.com/bTKypRI3Uz — Nicholas Alexander (@bigpapa00711) April 11, 2016

It evidently pays to wait on Gregg Popovich.