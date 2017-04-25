Jay Cutler Is Not Retiring, NFL Teams Clearly Think He Should

Jay Cutler is not retiring according to his agent, Bus Cook. Mr. Cavallari apparently wants to play in 2017 and thinks he can start somewhere. I’m not going to say the former Chicago Bears quarterback is delusional, but NFL teams aren’t exactly knocking down his door. Clearly they think he should hang ’em up.

Cook told ESPN’s Adam Schefter the following about his client:

“Jay wants to play football. He never has mentioned retirement to me. Jay Cutler, as far as I know, is ready to play and wants to play, and his skill set is as good as any quarterback in the league.”

“His skill set is as good as any quarterback in the league.” Wow, Cutler isn’t the only one who is delusional. Uh, Mr. Cook? Seek help.

Cutler is 33 and has never been anything more than an perennial disappointment at quarterback. He hasn’t played a full 16-game season since 2009, has been controversial in the locker room and just got done essentially stealing $54 million from the Bears. Since joining the team in 2009, Cutler had the sixth-most interceptions in the league (109) and ranked 13th in both passing yards (23,443) and touchdown passes (154). Yeesh.

There’s a reason none of the quarterback-needy teams around the NFL have even inquired about Cutler this offseason. Despite still possessing a cannon for an arm, there are few less-attractive options than the perpetually moody Vanderbilt product.

I get that it’s hard to walk away from the game, especially when you’re just 33, but maybe it’s time Cutler did so. No one is clamoring for him to stick around. Perhaps it’d be best if he just stopped pondering that sunset and just walked off into it.