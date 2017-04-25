Needs For All 32 Teams Heading Into 2017 NFL Draft

The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night and it should be just as compelling as always.

What follows is a comprehensive list of each team’s needs. We’ve listed the franchises by the order in which they will be picking on Thursday night barring any last minute trades.

Cleveland Browns

Top Needs: Edge Rusher, QB, CB, S

Key Additions: J.C. Tretter (C), Kevin Zeitler (G), Kenny Britt (WR), Brock Osweiler (QB).

Key Losses: Terrelle Pryor (WR), Stephen Paea (DT), Jordan Poyer (S).

Comments: The Browns need help everywhere except for the interior of their offensive line, which they addressed in the offseason. They can confidently go after the best player available with each pick.

San Francisco 49ers

Top Needs: QB, OLB, RB, CB

Key Additions: Pierre Garcon (WR), Brian Hoyer (QB), Malcolm Smith (OLB)

Key Losses: Torrey Smith (WR), Antoine Bethea (S), Phil Dawson (K)

Comments: San Francisco is another team that has needs all over the board, so it should focus on adding as much talent as possible. Positional needs aren’t important here.

Chicago Bears

Top Needs: S, WR, DE, CB

Key Additions: Mike Glennon (QB), Marcus Cooper (CB), Prince Amukamara (CB)

Key Losses: Jay Cutler (QB), Alshon Jeffery (WR), Cornelius Washington (DE)

Comments: The Bears presumably got their quarterback in Glennon and must now focus on fixing the secondary and replacing Alshon Jeffery.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Top Needs: DT, OT, RB, TE

Key Additions: Branden Albert (OT), A.J. Bouye (CB), Barry Church (S)

Key Losses: Tyson Alualu (DE), Johnathan Cyprien (S), Julius Thomas (TE)

Comments: Jacksonville has quietly built a young talented roster, but there are still some holes. Jared Odrick and Alualu are gone, so there are immediate needs up front defensively. Both lines and tight end should be a focus in this draft.

Tennessee Titans

Top Needs: WR, CB, TE, ILB

Key Additions: Johnathan Cyprien (S), Logan Ryan (CB), Sylvester Williams (DT)

Key Losses: Kendall Wright (WR), Chance Warmack (G), Anthony Fasano (TE)

Comments: Wide receiver and cornerback should be the early focus for the Titans. Marcus Mariota needs a No. 1 target.

New York Jets

Top Needs: QB, CB, OLB, S

Key Additions: Kelvin Beachum (OT), Morris Claiborne (CB), Josh McCown (QB)

Key Losses: Nick Mangold (C), Brandon Marshall (WR), Darrelle Revis (CB)

Comments: McCown isn’t a long-term answer at quarterback and Claiborne didn’t do much to help the Jets’ desperate needs at cornerback.

Los Angeles Chargers

Top Needs: WR, S, DE, G

Key Additions: Russell Okung (OT), Kenjon Barner (RB)

Key Losses: King Dunlap (OT), Brandon Flowers (CB), D.J. Fluker (G)

Comments: Keenan Allen can’t stay healthy, so another wideout is a must for the Bolts. A safety and adding talent along both lines should also be a priority.

Carolina Panthers

Top Needs: RB, DE, S, OT

Key Additions: Matt Kalil (OT), Captain Munnerlyn (CB), Russell Shepard (WR)

Key Losses: Kony Ealy (DE), A.J. Klein (LB), Mike Remmers (OT)

Comments: Both lines need help and the Panthers should find an every-down running back early if possible.

Cincinnati Bengals

Top Needs: G, WR, DE, OT

Key Additions: Kevin Minter (LB), Andre Smith (OT)

Key Losses: Andrew Whitworth (OT), Kevin Zeitler (G), Margus Hunt (DE)

Comments: Whitworth and Zeitler left huge holes along the offensive line, while a pass rusher and another wideout look like musts here.

Buffalo Bills

Top Needs: CB, DE, WR, OLB

Key Additions: Micah Hyde (S), Jordan Poyer (S), Andre Holmes (WR)

Key Losses: Zach Brown (LB), Stephon Gilmore (CB), Robert Woods (WR)

Comments: Gilmore’s departure leaves a huge hole at cornerback, while defensive end and wide receiver aren’t far behind.