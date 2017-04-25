Serena Williams Responds to Racial Remarks from Tennis Legend About Her Baby

Ilie Nastase, the former world no. 1 tennis player, is (was?) the captain of Romania’s Fed Cup (an international women’s tournament) team, which had a home match against Great Britain this weekend. At a press conference, one of Nastase’s players was asked about Serena William’s baby, and Natase interjected, “Let’s see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?”

Serena, who is engaged to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, responded to the comments on Instagram:

✊🏿 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 24, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

As Lindsay Gibbs notes at Think Progress, this was far from Natase’s only incident of the weekend:

Nastase was quickly removed from the weekend’s festivities in disgrace after making public sexual advances towards a female tennis coach, harassing a female reporter in the press room, making racist remarks about Serena Williams’ baby, and verbally assaulting players on Great Britain’s team during a match on Saturday.

Those details reportedly included calling a reporter “stupid” and “ugly,” and calling two Great Britain players “fucking bitches.”