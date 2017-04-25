Softball Fan Catches Homer, Falls Out of Truck

The Southern Arkansas University Muleriders are a DII softball team and a reminder that there are a lot of different names you could choose for a sports team that are not overused. The Muleriders softball team also has a great home crowd which features people in pickup trucks parked just past the outfield fence. That resulted in a fan catching a home run and then falling out of his truck. It’s everything you could want from a Division-II softball highlight from Arkansas.
