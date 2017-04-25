Zurich Classic Odds, TV Schedule, Format, Tee Times: First Team Event in Nearly 40 Years

The Zurich Classic, held at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, underwent a format change entering this season and will be the first PGA Tour team event in nearly 40 years.

Some big names have signed up to play in the tournament, including six top-10 players. The format, which you can find below, is going to make things a lot more interesting and should draw significant eyeballs this weekend. If the tournament is successful in proving that team events can work during the regular season of the PGA Tour and not just in the Ryder Cup and President’s Cup, it could open the door for more events in the future.

Odds via BigOnSports.com Jason Day & Rickie Fowler +624 Justin Rose & Henrik Stenson +650 Ryan Palmer & Jordan Spieth +1149 Daniel Berger & Thomas Pieters +1250 Branden Grace & Louis Oosthuizen +1392 Bud Cauley & Justin Thomas +1950 Kevin Chappell & Gary Woodland +2493 Hideki Matsuyama & Hideto Tanihara +2502 Patrick Cantlay & Patrick Reed +2798 Luke Donald & Jamie Lovemark +3304

Format

The new team format will be 72-hole stroke play featuring foursomes during the first and third rounds and four-ball during the second and fourth rounds. The starting field will consist of 80 teams of which only the lowest 35 teams (and ties) will make the cut.

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Notable Tee Times

8:11 AM 1 Jamie Lovemark & Luke Donald Brian Harman & Johnson Wagner 8:21 AM 10 Brooks Koepka & Chase Koepka Geoff Ogilvy & Ian Poulter 8:32 AM 1 Russell Henley & Blayne Barber Branden Grace & Louis Oosthuizen 10 Jason Day & Rickie Fowler Daniel Berger & Thomas Pieters 8:42 AM 10 Justin Rose & Henrik Stenson Hideki Matsuyama & Hideto Tanihara 12:52 PM 1 Keegan Bradley & Branden Steele Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney 1:02 PM 1 Bubba Watson & J.B. Holmes Kevin Chappell & Gary Woodland 1:13 PM 1 Jordan Spieth & Ryan Palmer Justin Thomas & Bud Cauley 1:23 PM 10 Hudson Swafford & Harris English Patrick Reed & Patrick Cantlay

My Pick

I’ll roll with the Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson group this week. While Rose missed the cut at TPC Louisiana last year, he won in 2015 and finished T8, T15, and T10 in the years prior.