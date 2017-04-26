Roundup: California Cockfighting Bust; Death on a Disney Ride & Alligators Fight

Kylie Jenner … “Frito-Lay Recalls 2 Jalapeño Flavored Products Over Salmonella Fears” … Johnny Depp’s former wife is now dating Tesla CEO Elon Musk … “100 roosters found at California cockfighting ring bust” … this dog video will get 100 million views by the end of the week … Megyn Kelly’s NBC duties are coming into focus … a man died on a Disney ride in February and the company released it this week … guy who appeared on the Bachelor in 2015 arrested after leaving the scene of a car accident in which someone died … good story to talk to your parents about: spending in retirement … last week was a bad one for the Subway fast food franchise … “The Plot to Paper College Campuses with Racist Posters” … winning headline: “Unravelling why shoelace knots fail” … yes, it should be a felony for a high school student to pee in a teacher’s coffee mug …

Powerful story on Dalvin Cook of FSU. Some background. A lot of new stuff in here. Based on this, I could see him falling out of the first round. I think he’s worth the gamble as long as you’re not a team in Florida. [SI.com]

Russell Westbrook was 14-of-49 in the 4th quarter against the Rockets in a first round loss. [Oklahoman]

Dolphins locked in on offensive lineman Forrest Lamp in the 1st round? We had him going there in our final mock draft. [Draft Analyst]

Why can’t we have both? “Could Legalized Gambling Save Us From the Insufferability of Fantasy Sports?” [NYT]

Very weak to blame Larry Bird for Indiana’s 2nd straight first round ouster. They lost in the ECF in 2013 and 2014, then Paul George got hurt. [Indy Star]

Weird, I saw this the other way – it was being reported by Newsweek and yet barely anyone touched it. The New York tabloids cover everything. Where were the major outlets? [Out Sports]

“Teams in blue states, which tend to have higher income taxes, seem to have performed worse over the past two decades than teams in red states with low or no income tax.” [Papers via Washington Post]

Remember when the Colts had the 1st and 2nd pick in the 1992 draft? Basically, whiffed on both. [Yahoo Sports]

The draft day fall of Aaron Rodgers. I’d probably have a chip on my shoulder, too. [ESPN]

This is what it looks like when two alligators fight.

This cat was not afraid of a rattlesnake.