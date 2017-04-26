Danny Kanell Out at ESPN

Danny Kanell has confirmed to The Big Lead that he is out at ESPN. The former quarterback for the Giants and Broncos joined the network in 2010 a as college football analyst. Since 2015, he has also been co-hosting a daily show on ESPN Radio with Ryen Russillo.

It remains to be seen what will happen with that radio slot, but recently Stephen A. Smith rejoined ESPN Radio and had replaced the show on the network’s main Sirius XM channel.

It has been a brutal day at ESPN – we have an ongoing, updating tracker of other talents who have been let go: