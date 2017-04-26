Dwyane Wade Has No Time or Effort For Defense

The Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics split the first four games of their Eastern Conference Playoff series and are currently engaged in tight game 5. Here’s 3-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade not guarding anyone multiple times in one Celtics possession and then not even pretending to try to get a rebound as Avery Bradley gets an uncontested putback. It was… an uninspiring effort by Wade.

