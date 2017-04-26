Ed Werder Announces He Was Laid Off By ESPN
By:
Ryan Glasspiegel | 20 minutes ago
As news began to emanate a couple months ago that large scale ESPN layoffs were on the horizon, we knew that there were going to be some major names affected. Today, longtime ESPN reporter Ed Werder announced that he was one of them:
This news qualifies as a bombshell. Werder is a consummate professional, who was a key reporter covering the high profile Cowboys. Hopefully he lands on his feet.
Ryan Glasspiegel
Ryan lives in Chicago, grew up in Connecticut, and attended Wisconsin. He likes eating, and drinking high-end bourbon and cheap beer.
