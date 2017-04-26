Ed Werder Announces He Was Laid Off By ESPN

As news began to emanate a couple months ago that large scale ESPN layoffs were on the horizon, we knew that there were going to be some major names affected. Today, longtime ESPN reporter Ed Werder announced that he was one of them:

After 17 years reporting on #NFL, I've been informed that I'm being laid off by ESPN effective immediately. I have no plans to retire — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017

This news qualifies as a bombshell. Werder is a consummate professional, who was a key reporter covering the high profile Cowboys. Hopefully he lands on his feet.