USA Today Sports

Ed Werder Announces He Was Laid Off By ESPN

Ed Werder Announces He Was Laid Off By ESPN

Media

Ed Werder Announces He Was Laid Off By ESPN

As news began to emanate a couple months ago that large scale ESPN layoffs were on the horizon, we knew that there were going to be some major names affected. Today, longtime ESPN reporter Ed Werder announced that he was one of them:

This news qualifies as a bombshell. Werder is a consummate professional, who was a key reporter covering the high profile Cowboys. Hopefully he lands on his feet.

, , Media

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home