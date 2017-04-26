Eric Thames: "I've got lots of blood and urine."

Eric Thames, the hottest hitter on the planet, spent the last few years socking dingers in the Korean Baseball Organization. Now he’s doing the same in Milwaukee, leading the league with 11 home runs in his first 20 games of the season. He’s also leading the league in “random” drug tests. After he hit his latest home run on Tuesday he was tested for the third time this season and for the second straight week. Fear not sample collectors – Thames has a lot of blood and urine.

Eric Thames was drug tested again tonight. "If people keep thinking I'm on stuff, I'll be here every day. I have a lot of blood and urine." pic.twitter.com/De1smFWVj7 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 26, 2017

Thames hit 124 home runs in 3 KBO seasons, but only had 20 career MLB home runs coming into this season. People are understandably curious to find out exactly how he’s doing what he’s doing right now. Major League Baseball most of all.

Blood and urine aside, Thames has 4 games remaining to equal Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez’s mark of 14 April homers.