ESPN Expected to Start Airing MLB Network's 'Intentional Talk' to Save Production Costs

ESPN laid off a number of on-air talents today, and the list is still growing. MLB studio coverage is among the areas where cuts are being made. In a related move, Sports Illustrated media reporter Richard Deitsch tweeted:

From multiple sources: Do not be surprised if ESPN uses some of MLB Network's studio programming heading forward. Details? Do not know yet. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) April 26, 2017

The program that has been in the conversation for such a move is “Intentional Talk,” the daily show hosted by Chris Rose and Kevin Millar. The two discuss the hot-button topics in baseball, blended with a decent amount of pop culture.

The precise timetable of when ESPN would begin airing this show is unknown, but it could happen as soon as in the next couple weeks. An ESPN spokesperson declined to comment. We have reached out to MLB Network for comment and will update if we hear back.