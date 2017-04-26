ESPN Layoffs: A List of Those Who Have Said They Are Out [Updating]

USA Today Sports

ESPN has begun making calls to inform talents that they have been laid off. As we have said before, this news should not be celebrated, and we hope that everyone affected lands on their feet.

This is a list of people who have announced that they will no longer be working at ESPN:

Ed Werder, NFL Reporter

Dana O’Neil, CBB Reporter

Brett McMurphy, CFB Reporter

Jim Bowden, MLB Analyst

Eamonn Brennan, College Basketball Writer

Mark Saxon, MLB Writer

Brendan Fitzgerald, ESPNU Anchor

Jesse Temple, CFB reporter

Austin Ward, CFB Reporter

Mike Goodman, Soccer Reporter

Joe McDonald, Hockey Writer

Scott Burnside, Hockey Writer

Pierre LeBrun, Hockey Writer

As THR notes, Hannah Storm, Ryen Russillo, and Karl Ravech will all see their roles “significantly reduced.” The story also says that longtime SportsCenter anchor John Buccigross, whose deal was coming up, will also be out (and now they amend that to say they are unsure).

We will update this post throughout the day.

