ESPN Layoffs: A List of Those Who Have Said They Are Out [Updating]

ESPN has begun making calls to inform talents that they have been laid off. As we have said before, this news should not be celebrated, and we hope that everyone affected lands on their feet.
This is a list of people who have announced that they will no longer be working at ESPN:
Ed Werder, NFL Reporter
Dana O’Neil, CBB Reporter
Brett McMurphy, CFB Reporter
Jim Bowden, MLB Analyst
Eamonn Brennan, College Basketball Writer
Mark Saxon, MLB Writer
Brendan Fitzgerald, ESPNU Anchor
Jesse Temple, CFB reporter
Austin Ward, CFB Reporter
Mike Goodman, Soccer Reporter
Joe McDonald, Hockey Writer
Scott Burnside, Hockey Writer
Pierre LeBrun, Hockey Writer
As THR notes, Hannah Storm, Ryen Russillo, and Karl Ravech will all see their roles “significantly reduced.” The story also says that longtime SportsCenter anchor John Buccigross, whose deal was coming up, will also be out (and now they amend that to say they are unsure).
We will update this post throughout the day.
Comments