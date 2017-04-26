ESPN Layoffs: A List of Those Who Have Said They Are Out [Updating]

ESPN has begun making calls to inform talents that they have been laid off. As we have said before, this news should not be celebrated, and we hope that everyone affected lands on their feet.

This is a list of people who have announced that they will no longer be working at ESPN:

Ed Werder, NFL Reporter

After 17 years reporting on #NFL, I've been informed that I'm being laid off by ESPN effective immediately. I have no plans to retire — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017

Dana O’Neil, CBB Reporter

Add me to the list. Just got the 'call.' I've been informed my contract will not be renewed at ESPN. — Dana O'Neil (@ESPNDanaOneil) April 26, 2017

Brett McMurphy, CFB Reporter

After 5 great years, I’ve been laid off by ESPN. It was a tremendous opportunity & I enjoyed working w/a lot of really, really good people — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) April 26, 2017

Jim Bowden, MLB Analyst

I feel blessed & privileged to have worked @ESPN and most importantly work w/ so many great people.Thank you. I look forward to what's next — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenMLB) April 26, 2017

Eamonn Brennan, College Basketball Writer

Bad news morning. I loved every bit of my eight years at ESPN and will miss it, and so many friends and colleagues there, profoundly. — Eamonn Brennan (@eamonnbrennan) April 26, 2017

Mark Saxon, MLB Writer

Well, I'm a free agent. I learned a lot in eight years with ESPN and benefitted from being around a lot of smart people — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) April 26, 2017

Brendan Fitzgerald, ESPNU Anchor

I was treated great by #ESPN during my 3 years. Time to find out what's next. Will miss all the great people I worked with! #ToTheNextStep pic.twitter.com/ZIBHFvFZeJ — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzESPN) April 26, 2017

Jesse Temple, CFB reporter

Like other colleagues, I've been informed I am no longer working for ESPN. This is a crummy day, but I'll never stop pursuing my passion. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) April 26, 2017

Austin Ward, CFB Reporter

I've been informed that I'm no longer employed at ESPN. Greatly enjoyed covering the B1G, and will immediately try to find a new challenge! — Austin Ward (@AWardESPN) April 26, 2017

Mike Goodman, Soccer Reporter

And hey, it turns out one of those people is me. Loved my time at ESPN, and now it's time to figure out what's next. — Mike L. Goodman (@TheM_L_G) April 26, 2017

Joe McDonald, Hockey Writer

After nearly eight years of covering the NHL, MLB and the NFL at ESPN, it's time for the next chapter in my career. — Joe McDonald (@ESPNJoeyMac) April 26, 2017

Scott Burnside, Hockey Writer

After 13 years of sticks and pucks can share that as of today my tenure at ESPN is at a close. I look forward to the next adventure. — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) April 26, 2017

Pierre LeBrun, Hockey Writer

Well folks, as you can tell by my new Twitter handle, I was also among the cuts today at ESPN. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 26, 2017

As THR notes, Hannah Storm, Ryen Russillo, and Karl Ravech will all see their roles “significantly reduced.” The story also says that longtime SportsCenter anchor John Buccigross, whose deal was coming up, will also be out (and now they amend that to say they are unsure).

We will update this post throughout the day.