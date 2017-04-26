NCAAF USA Today Sports

Jim Harbaugh Gave The Pope a Michigan Helmet And a Pair of Jordans

The Michigan Football program is studying abroad in Rome. Jim Harbaugh met the pope. He came bearing gifts. Michigan opted for the #ForzaBlu hashtag as “Forza Azzurri” was already spoken for.

The helmet gets an 8.5/10. Perfection would have been a winged maize and blue miter. Harbaugh was excited afterward.

Harbaugh also went paintballing and sampled the local cuisine.

This point is obvious. We might as well come out and say it. Jim Harbaugh is clearly having no fun being a college football coach right now. The poor man is dying to be breaking down film in an NFL draft war room right now. Just look at him.

