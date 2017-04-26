Jim Harbaugh Gave The Pope a Michigan Helmet And a Pair of Jordans

The Michigan Football program is studying abroad in Rome. Jim Harbaugh met the pope. He came bearing gifts. Michigan opted for the #ForzaBlu hashtag as “Forza Azzurri” was already spoken for.

Ahhhhh…🙌🏽 for his holiness @Pontifex Pope 266 "Non rinunciare ai tuoi sogni di un mondo più giusto" 🙏🏽 #ForzaBlu 🇺🇸🇮🇹⛪️ pic.twitter.com/7HdMxPl1Fc — Michigan Equipment (@HailEquipment) April 21, 2017

Not great video. Harbaugh handing Michigan helmet and Jordans to the Pope pic.twitter.com/UDAW9TINxy — angelique (@chengelis) April 26, 2017

The helmet gets an 8.5/10. Perfection would have been a winged maize and blue miter. Harbaugh was excited afterward.

Harbaugh on handing the helmet and shoes to the Pope pic.twitter.com/oofYeEX6VB — angelique (@chengelis) April 26, 2017

Harbaugh also went paintballing and sampled the local cuisine.

Forgot this Harbaugh paintball video pic.twitter.com/H4jrf0120I — angelique (@chengelis) April 26, 2017

This point is obvious. We might as well come out and say it. Jim Harbaugh is clearly having no fun being a college football coach right now. The poor man is dying to be breaking down film in an NFL draft war room right now. Just look at him.