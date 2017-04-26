NBA USA Today Sports

Russell Westbrook Appears to Have Busted Out a "Your Mom" Line to Patrick Beverley

Russell Westbrook Appears to Have Busted Out a "Your Mom" Line to Patrick Beverley

Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder were eliminated by the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. The MVP candidate went out in classic Westbrook fashion: by taking twice the amount of shots as anyone else on his team (34) and beefing with an opponent (Patrick Beverley).

At one point during the two’s heated exchange he offered a prolonged look of defiance and appeared to say “your mom.”

“Your mom” is a classic insult. It ended any argument from 1993-1996 on the spot. If Westbrook can bring it back into popularity it’ll be a feat more impressive than averaging a triple-double this year.

Beverley’s mom, by the way, was the subject of a 2013 Houston Chronicle profile containing this sentence:

The sounds of fingernails being filed and a faint Lauryn Hill song in the background can be heard at Just Tipz and Toez Nail Salon on the east side of Houston.

It’s a typical day at the salon – women catching up while having their acrylic nails filled in and decorated for the holidays.

Just. The. Tipz.

 

