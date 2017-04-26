Texas A&M Boots Kirk Merritt, Receiver Who Exposed Himself To Tutors

Kirk Merritt has been kicked off Texas A&M’s football team the athletic department announced on Wednesday. Merritt has been accused of exposing himself to two academic tutors last fall in separate incidents. He was arrested on November 8 on two counts of indecent exposure.

Merritt was suspended on October 28, 2016 for the incidents, but his ban had been lifted on February 1 of this year. He had been practicing with the team during spring workouts. The day before the team’s annual spring game, the news of his arrest went public and it was announced he wouldn’t participate in the contest. Aggies coach Kevin Sumlin didn’t speak to reporters after the scrimmage, and I think we all know why.

One charged claimed Merritt exposed and touched himself “while sitting in arm’s reach” of one woman. A day later he pulled down his shorts and held himself also “while sitting in arms reach” of another woman. Is it me or does Mr. Merritt sound like a modern day Casanova? Classy guy huh?

Merritt pled not guilty to the charges on March 27.

So Texas A&M was fully aware of the allegations and suspended the player, then lifted his suspension and only booted him off the team when the news went public. That’s a real bang-up organization they’re running in College Station. The school’s athletic department clearly didn’t care about the incidents, it only cared when the news went public and the football team started to take a public relations hit.

Merritt transferred to Texas A&M from Oregon last year and sat out the 2016 season due to NCAA transfer rules. So the school “suspended” him during a season he was sitting out already. The Destrehan, Louisiana native was a four-star recruit in high school.