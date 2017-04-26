Toronto Raptors Flight to Milwaukee Ruined By Fart
By:
Stephen Douglas | 1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors play game 6 of their first round series in Milwaukee on Thursday. Here’s video from their flight to Milwaukee courtesy of P.J. Tucker. Apparently, center Jonas Valanciunas farted. Everyone dealt with the incident in his own way.
I’d also like to suggest you check out
TMZ’s coverage of the fart which includes “BREAKING NEWS” and “asstermath.”
