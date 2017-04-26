Toronto Raptors Flight to Milwaukee Ruined By Fart

When @jvalanciunas fart on the plane.. 😷😷😷shuts it down!!!! #sergeisreallymadtho 😂😂😂 #thegottaburntheseatsnow #somebodyhadaheartattack #delonlaughateverything @pdpatt had at call his mom and tell her how bad it was 😂😂😂😂😂

A post shared by P.J. Tucker (@therealpjtucker17) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT