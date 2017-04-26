VIDE: Chris Coghlan Channeled Superman, Lept Over Yadier Molina at Home Plate

Chris Coghlan was on first base when Kevin Pillar blasted a ball off the right-field wall. The Blue Jays outfielder had to make sure Cardinals’ Steven Piscotty didn’t made a leaping catch, so he got a late break around the bases. Piscotty’s strong throw home beat Coghlan, who appeared to be a dead duck — until he executed a Supermanesque somersault over Yadier Molina, landing right on the plate.

Some people will tell you to never try anything like this at home, but that seems overly prohibitive. Only try this at home if you have good health insurance and have the ability to upload it to YouTube.