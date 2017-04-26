VIDEO: 7-Year-Old Catcher is More Like a Backstop

Honestly can't stop laughing at how my 7-year-old niece plays catcher like an armadillo avoiding a predator 😂 pic.twitter.com/JBHrr6KbFz — Adam Smoot, Tbh. (@adamsmoot) April 26, 2017

If you’ve ever had the joy of coaching a children’s sports team, you know that even the basics can be hard to master. Like, I’m sure the coach of this 7-year-old baseball team thought it’d be easier to explain the catching position to the youngster tasked with filling it. After all, the clue is in the name.

Instead, he’s got a catcher who curls up armadillo (or potato bug, depending on region) and hopes for the best. It may be an ineffective style but is entirely adorable. Plus, the volunteer umpire gets a workout. Everyone wins.