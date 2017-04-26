Yes, Chris Paul Thinks the Clippers Will Win Their Next Game. Thanks For Asking.

Chris Paul and the Clippers dropped game 5 to Utah on Tuesday night, 96-92. After the game a reporter asked whether Paul thought the Clippers would force a game 7. It was the same type of bad question that Damian Lillard answered before the Blazers took on the Warriors. Except Paul, feeling the sting of a loss, didn’t humor the media member.

Chris Paul was befuddled by this question pic.twitter.com/7MBC2uYVGC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 26, 2017