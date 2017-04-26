Yes, Chris Paul Thinks the Clippers Will Win Their Next Game. Thanks For Asking.

Chris Paul and the Clippers dropped game 5 to Utah on Tuesday night, 96-92. After the game a reporter asked whether Paul thought the Clippers would force a game 7. It was the same type of bad question that Damian Lillard answered before the Blazers took on the Warriors. Except Paul, feeling the sting of a loss, didn’t humor the media member.
Latest Leads
1m
Eric Thames: "I've got lots of blood and urine."
Eric Thames, the hottest hitter on the planet, spent the last few years socking dingers in the Korean Baseball Organization. Now (…)
22m
Ed Werder Announces He Was Laid Off By ESPN
Wow, brutal.
31m
Russell Westbrook Appears to Have Busted Out a "Your Mom" Line to Patrick Beverley
Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder were eliminated by the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. The MVP candidate went out in (…)
1hr
VIDEO: Chris Coghlan Channeled Superman, Lept Over Yadier Molina at Home Plate
Baseball players can be athletes.
2hr
Roundup: California Cockfighting Bust; Death on a Disney Ride & Alligators Fight
Kylie Jenner … “Frito-Lay Recalls 2 Jalapeño Flavored Products Over Salmonella Fears” … Johnny (…)
11hr
Seldom-Used Massachusetts Law May Posthumously Overturn Aaron Hernandez's Murder Conviction
Aaron Hernandez, who committed suicide in his prison cell last week, may posthumously have his conviction overturned for the 2013 murder of (…)
14hr
Gregg Popovich Appears to Have Left a $5,000 Tip for a Memphis Server
Verifying the authenticity of these sorts of things can be a bit of a challenge, but its seems Gregg Popovich left a $5,000 tip last for a (…)
