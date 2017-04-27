Britt McHenry Out at ESPN After NFL Draft Coverage

Britt McHenry tweeted that the NFL Draft will be her last assignment for ESPN. The Washington D.C.-based reporter has been with the network since 2014. Her announcement comes after scores of ESPN talent took to social media to confirm they were part of the massive layoffs taking place. Several big names also impacted have yet to leak out.

Staying on the NFL Draft as my last assignment. Grateful for 3 years at ESPN. My colleagues became best friends & I'll cherish that the most pic.twitter.com/YHZeutahTS — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) April 27, 2017

McHenry has been a staple on SportsCenter and Sunday NFL Countdown and is one of the network’s most recognized faces. She was suspended for a week in 2015 for berating a tow lot employee in a viral incident.

McHenry’s announcement leads one to question how many employees will be tasked with a few final assignments before they are eventually let go.