There have been a good degree of fireworks already on this Draft evening, with the 49ers and Bears making a big trade so Chicago could move up a spot and pick Mitchell Trubisky. Now comes word of a seismic possibility:

Wow. Cleveland is trying to trade for Kirk Cousins. This is real. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2017

What type of package the Browns are putting together and whether Washington is even remotely interested in what they have to offer are details that remain to be seen.

But let’s all imagine the possibilities!

