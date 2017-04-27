Jason Day Jokes with Rickie Fowler About Girlfriend During Zurich Presser
Jason Day Jokes with Rickie Fowler About Girlfriend During Zurich Presser
113
shares
share
sms
send
email
By: Michael Shamburger | 2 hours ago
The Zurich Classic is currently underway in Avondale, Louisiana at the TPC Louisiana and one of the feature teams happens to be Jason Day and Rickie Fowler.
During the press conference before the tournament got underway, Day and Fowler were talking to the media when Day made a little joke about Fowler being, “busy with his beautiful girlfriend.”
The joke appeared to make Fowler slightly embarrassed, which, considering the picture below, seems very difficult to do.
(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
I won!
A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on
We tied?
A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on
#inspired
A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on
😎
A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on
Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Zurich Classic, Athlete Girlfriends, Golf
113
shares
share
sms
send
email
Comments