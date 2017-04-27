Golf USA Today Sports

Jason Day Jokes with Rickie Fowler About Girlfriend During Zurich Presser

Jason Day Jokes with Rickie Fowler About Girlfriend During Zurich Presser

Golf

Jason Day Jokes with Rickie Fowler About Girlfriend During Zurich Presser

The Zurich Classic is currently underway in Avondale, Louisiana at the TPC Louisiana and one of the feature teams happens to be Jason Day and Rickie Fowler.

During the press conference before the tournament got underway, Day and Fowler were talking to the media when Day made a little joke about Fowler being, “busy with his beautiful girlfriend.”

The joke appeared to make Fowler slightly embarrassed, which, considering the picture below, seems very difficult to do.

(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

I won!

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

We tied?

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

#inspired

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

😎

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

Pole vault time! #pvs2017

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

Core is 🔑 #GoPro #GoProGirl

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

, , , Athlete Girlfriends, Golf

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home