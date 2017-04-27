Jason Day Jokes with Rickie Fowler About Girlfriend During Zurich Presser

The Zurich Classic is currently underway in Avondale, Louisiana at the TPC Louisiana and one of the feature teams happens to be Jason Day and Rickie Fowler.

During the press conference before the tournament got underway, Day and Fowler were talking to the media when Day made a little joke about Fowler being, “busy with his beautiful girlfriend.”

The joke appeared to make Fowler slightly embarrassed, which, considering the picture below, seems very difficult to do.

I won! A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

We tied? A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

#inspired A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Mar 27, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

😎 A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Mar 19, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

Pole vault time! #pvs2017 A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:01pm PST