LSU Football Player Arrested After Returning to Scene of Crime

Adrian Magee, a sophomore offensive lineman at LSU, was arrested on burglary charges on Wednesday. Magee is accused of breaking into an apartment and stealing an X-Box, six X-box games, $1,200 in cash, Gucci flip flops and a Bluetooth speaker. Magee was wearing LSU shorts adorned with his number at the time and realized he may have been caught on camera. How did he realize this? The victim told him about the cameras when Magee returned to the apartment, stuck his head in the door and asked if there had been a burglary. Via The Advocate:

The victim told police he is an LSU football fan and immediately recognized Magee, who was wearing LSU issued shorts with his number on them when he stopped by the apartment. The victim told Magee that he was glad he had security cameras in the apartment, and he planned to review the footage to “see who did it.”

At that point Magee went and got some of the stolen items and returned them. Bail was set at $10,000. Magee has been suspended indefinitely by the team.