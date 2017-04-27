Roundup: Classic Jets Draft Blunders, Marshawn Lynch to the Oakland Raiders

Blake Lively … Trump has a Coca-Cola button on his desk … the real origin of Silicon Valley’s Papa Roach joke … 3/4ths of The Wonders reunited to play “That Thing You Do!” … Canadian woman climbs crane … pure gold Darth Vader mask can be yours for $1.4 million … Piers Morgan took a shot at Kim Kardashian … man charged with murder of wife based on social media and her fitness tracker … ‘Silence of the Lambs’ director Jonathan Demme has passed away at 73 … kid threatened with suspension because of two lines shaved in his hair … euthanasia drug found in Party Animal dog food … United changing some things …
Darren Rovell vowed to never leak a Wonderlic score again after he took the test and was embarrassed by the results. [ESPN]
15 breakout CFB players from the spring games. [FOX Sports]
Does Dana White actually care about money? [MMA Junkie]
The Raiders really did acquire Marshawn Lynch. [NFL]
One of the biggest losers in the ESPN cuts was hockey and the people who cover it. [Toronto Star]
David Stern has a problem with the… Nets? resting starters in their season finale. [USA TODAY]
Buy Stephen Curry’s home – at a discount! [Mercury News]
The Miami Marlins are visiting the Phillies this week. They’re staying in Wilmington, Delaware because the NFL rented out all the hotels for the draft. [Delaware Online]
Man who portrayed Osceola at Florida State stabbed to death in gumbo spice argument. [Tallahassee Democrat]
Gregg Popovich left a $5000 tip.
Bolivia’s goalkeeper scored a goal last weekend.
Ice Cube talking about the 3-on-3 league.
Here’s the personalized song that would play in Korea whenever Eric Thames hit a home run.
It’s NFL Draft day so here’s a classic compilation of Jets draft blunders.
