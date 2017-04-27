Roundup: Classic Jets Draft Blunders, Marshawn Lynch to the Oakland Raiders

Blake Lively … Trump has a Coca-Cola button on his desk … the real origin of Silicon Valley’s Papa Roach joke … 3/4ths of The Wonders reunited to play “That Thing You Do!” … Canadian woman climbs crane … pure gold Darth Vader mask can be yours for $1.4 million … Piers Morgan took a shot at Kim Kardashian … man charged with murder of wife based on social media and her fitness tracker … ‘Silence of the Lambs’ director Jonathan Demme has passed away at 73 … kid threatened with suspension because of two lines shaved in his hair … euthanasia drug found in Party Animal dog food … United changing some things …

Darren Rovell vowed to never leak a Wonderlic score again after he took the test and was embarrassed by the results. [ESPN]

15 breakout CFB players from the spring games. [FOX Sports]

Does Dana White actually care about money? [MMA Junkie]

The Raiders really did acquire Marshawn Lynch. [NFL]

One of the biggest losers in the ESPN cuts was hockey and the people who cover it. [Toronto Star]

David Stern has a problem with the… Nets? resting starters in their season finale. [USA TODAY]

Buy Stephen Curry’s home – at a discount! [Mercury News]

The Miami Marlins are visiting the Phillies this week. They’re staying in Wilmington, Delaware because the NFL rented out all the hotels for the draft. [Delaware Online]

Man who portrayed Osceola at Florida State stabbed to death in gumbo spice argument. [Tallahassee Democrat]

Gregg Popovich left a $5000 tip.

Bolivia’s goalkeeper scored a goal last weekend.

Ice Cube talking about the 3-on-3 league.

Here’s the personalized song that would play in Korea whenever Eric Thames hit a home run.

It’s NFL Draft day so here’s a classic compilation of Jets draft blunders.