Michigan was practicing some football in Rome. Ohio State fans broke off from their Italian vacation to do some preliminary scouting (we see that dad camera) and a bit of trolling. The earnest, proud-spelling Ohioans had a bit of a mixup. It was a valiant attempt.

Yes, Ohio State fan about to come back hard, the Buckeyes have won a large percentage of the recent football encounters.