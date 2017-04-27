Scott Van Pelt on ESPN Layoffs: "Very Difficult Day for Our Neighborhood"

After a day of massive layoffs, Scott Van Pelt offered the last word on a difficult stretch for ESPN. He spoke about the marble stoops of Baltimore row houses and how residents take great care in keeping them clean and shiny to display pride in their neighborhood.

“This was a very difficult day in our neighborhood,” he said. “People we care about, some of our neighbors who have been here a long time, lost their jobs. They are our friends — and yours. We value them, because they are valuable. We care about them, because they are worth it. Because of circumstances beyond their control, they will no longer be part of our block, our neighborhood, even as they remain our friends and always will be.”

Van Pelt’s poetic words capped a day of on-air talent addressing the elephant in the room. Bob Ley, Adnan Virk, Michelle Beadle, Tony Reali, Rachel Nichols and Karl Ravech all spoke on the layoffs.

Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson also offered their support during TNT’s NBA Playoff coverage.