UFC Champion Cody Garbrandt Engaged to Wet Republic Model

Cody Garbrandt is the UFC bantamweight champion. 11-0 in his career, he won the title by defeating longtime champion Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 in December. Earlier this week, Garbrandt got engaged to his Wet Republic model girlfriend Danny Pimsanguan.

I'm so happy! We're engaged 🤗#sedona #spritquest @cody_nolove 💍💕💕#ST A post shared by Danny (@pimsanguan) on Apr 26, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Pimsanguan got involved in the UFC 207 pre-fight festivities when she engaged Cruz on social media. Cruz brought it up during an interview and Garbrandt wanted to fight, which, of course they eventually did.

Garbrandt is currently coaching on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. He is scheduled to defend his title on July 7th against TJ Dillashaw. Despite the animosity that brings, Dillashaw is happy for the couple, which is nice.